Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Share Tender Smiles In New Rom-Com 'Waiting For Kyeongdo'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Waiting for Kyeongdo” (literal title) has unveiled its first look at a heart-fluttering love story!

“Waiting for Kyeongdo” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Kyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Kyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it. As their lives intertwine once more, romance and humor unfold in unexpected ways.

Lee Kyeong Do, a journalist in the entertainment department of the Dongwoon Daily, and Seo Ji Woo, a rebellious celebrity, first meet at 20. After two breakups, an unexpected twist brings them back together for a third reunion.

Though now adults, the two are drawn to each other again whenever they are together, just as they were at 20. Adding to the intrigue is a snapshot of Lee Kyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo at 20, capturing the freshness and innocence of their early memories.

The still shows the early days of Lee Kyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo as a young couple beginning their first romance. Dressed in matching outfits with similar colors and sharing cheerful smiles, the two give off a gentle tension, close yet distant.

The production team said, “The romance between a couple in their fiery twenties, with first experiences of confession, dating, and breakup, portrays a clumsy but endearing love that will remind viewers of their own first romances,” adding, “Please look forward to the performances of the two actors as they bring to life a past love that was awkward but brave and a present love that is skilled and steady.”

“Waiting for Kyeongdo” is set to premiere in the second half of 2025.

