Jeon Yeo Been Stands At The Center Of A Web Of Secrets With Jung Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Joo, And More In 'Ms. Incognito'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has unveiled an intriguing new poster!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

The poster highlights Kim Young Ran’s hidden identity and the tangled relationships of four people who will be drawn into her double life.

At the center of the poster, Kim Young Ran is no longer portrayed as a struggling bodyguard but has instead taken on the polished image of elite kindergarten teacher Boo Se Mi. Still, her cold expression that cannot be disguised with flashy earrings and a pink suit, along with the gun hidden behind her back, hints at the secrets she is hiding.

Also featured in the poster are Jeon Dong Min (Jung Jinyoung), Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo), Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo), and Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young), who become entangled in Kim Young Ran’s lies. The four characters who stand around her, all dressed in black as if attending a funeral, raise questions about whether they will be allies or enemies in Kim Young Ran’s deception.

The poster’s tagline reads, “Three months until a life reset. Don’t die, kill instead.”

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

