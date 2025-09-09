Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min’s New Drama “Would You Marry Me” Announces Premiere Date With New Poster

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has unveiled its premiere date with a new poster!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

The poster depicts a model house resting delicately in someone’s hands, accompanied by the phrase, “Would you marry me?” Instead of a wedding ring, Yoo Mary—who wins a luxury newlywed home giveaway—appears to be proposing to her fake husband Kim Woo Joo with a house.

A soft pink shadow cast by the setting sun stretches across the image, resembling paint on the wall of their new home. It not only evokes the warmth of newlywed life but also stirs curiosity about the house itself—the very prize that forces Mary and Woo Joo to maintain their sham marriage for 90 days, and the backdrop where their pretend love story unfolds.

The production team said, “We created the teaser poster to romantically portray Mary proposing to Woo Joo in order to keep the newlywed home she won in a giveaway, while also inviting viewers into their home.”

They added, “Kim Woo Joo, the only son and flawless heir of Korea’s first bakery, Myeongsoondang, and Yoo Mary, a struggling designer who has endured setback after setback—from a broken engagement, to a newlywed home rental scam—become unlikely allies. Whether their 90-day sham newlywed life can last, and the sweet, tense, and thrilling romantic comedy of this fake couple in ‘Would You Marry Me’ remains to be seen. We ask for your great anticipation.”

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

