Watch: Kim Da Mi And Shin Ye Eun Discover Dreams, Friendship, And First Love In “A Hundred Memories” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” has unveiled the first episode preview ahead of its premiere!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

The preview begins with the growing bond between Young Rye and Jong Hee. Young Rye starts her day pushing passengers onto the crowded No. 100 bus, calling out a spirited “All right!”

Meanwhile, Jong Hee was hired the moment she heard that “to be a bus attendant, you need a voice as powerful as a train whistle” and immediately shouted, “If no one’s getting off, all right!” She remains unshaken even when dorm leader Kwon Hae Ja (Lee Min Ji) bullies her with hazing and chores.

Soon, the two form a close connection, even confessing, “I think I just fell for you,” and “I already did.”

The preview also shows the start of Young Rye’s first love. In a crisis, Jae Pil rescues her, asking, “Are you okay?” as he tends to her with a towel marked “Giant.” Though brief, his words and actions leave a strong impression.

From then on, Young Rye clings to “Giant” as her only clue. When they meet again at a roller rink, Jae Pil says, “Haven’t we seen each other before?”

The dormitory life of the attendants adds tension. After eating late-night snacks, several members suffer stomachaches. Since Young Rye and Jong Hee did not eat, they remain fine, but suspicion falls on Jong Hee. In a tense moment, she is even pulled by the hair.

The preview ends with Young Rye urgently calling out to Jong Hee, heightening curiosity about the dormitory mystery.

Watch the full preview below!

“A Hundred Memories” is set to premiere on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

