Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, And Jo Woo Jin Navigate Intricate Relationships In 'Kill Boksoon' Spin-Off 'Mantis'

Netflix’s upcoming “Kill Boksoon” spin-off “Mantis” has unveiled new stills of its cast!

“Mantis” is an action film that centers on Mantis (Yim Si Wan), a top-tier assassin who returns to the hitman industry after a long vacation—only to find it in complete chaos. As he reenters this anarchic environment, Mantis encounters Jae Yi (Park Gyu Young), his fellow trainee and rival, and Dok Go (Jo Woo Jin), a retired legendary killer, and discovers that they are all competing for the No. 1 spot in the industry.

The new stills highlight the intense clashes between Han Wool, Jae Yi, and Dok Go as they fight to become the top figure in a world where all rules have collapsed.

Yim Si Wan’s character Han Wool, an A-list assassin known as “Mantis,” has established himself as an ace in the assassination industry. After returning from a long break, he is swarmed by assassins eager to recruit him for their companies, and the sight of Han Wool surrounded by this flock emphasizes his reputation as a top-tier assassin.

Jae Yi, Han Wool’s longtime friend and rival, has skills that rival those of “Mantis,” but she works at a small company and struggles with financial losses. Han Wool sees an opportunity and proposes that they start a company together.

The stills show Han Wool and Jae Yi fiercely battling with their signature weapons, then later sharing a tender conversation in the rain. Their interactions reveal a complex dynamic that blurs the line between friendship and rivalry.

Meanwhile, Dok Go, Han Wool and Jae Yi’s mentor and a former legendary assassin, has a commanding presence as he interacts with his former students.

“Mantis” will premiere on September 26.

