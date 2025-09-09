JYP Entertainment Artists To Unite For Special Episode Of 'Game Caterers'

JYP artists will be gathering for “Game Caterers”!

On September 9, a representative of “Game Caterers” confirmed, “A special episode of ‘Game Caterers’ will be filmed together with JYP Entertainment artists.”

“Game Caterers” is a web variety show led by PD (producing director) Na Young Suk. Previously, HYBE Labels, SM Entertainment, and STARSHIP Entertainment also had special episodes on the program.

JYP Entertainment is currently home to artists including Park Jin Young, 2PM’s JUN. K, Nichkhun, and Wooyoung, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes, NMIXX, and KickFlip.

