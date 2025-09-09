Choi Yoon Ji And Kim Min Kyu Share Heartfelt Farewell At The Airport In “Love, Take Two”

“Love, Take Two” has unveiled new stills ahead of its final episode!

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

In the previous episode, Lee Hyo Ri finally underwent surgery. With comfort from Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon), encouragement from Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu), and the heartfelt support of Cheonghae Village’s residents, she found the strength to face the operation. After accompanying her daughter to the operating room, Lee Ji An was moved to tears when she discovered a video message Hyo Ri had prepared in advance. In it, Hyo Ri confessed, “The only certain thing in my life is that you are my mom.”

The newly released stills show Lee Ji An, Ryu Jeong Seok, Lee Hyo Ri, and Ryu Bo Hyeon gathered at the airport. The warm, familiar atmosphere reflects how their relationships have grown—transforming into something closer to both family and lovers. Hyo Ri’s short hair suggests that some time has passed since her surgery. The images capture Hyo Ri and Ryu Bo Hyeon exchanging an emotional farewell, while Ji An and Jeong Seok watch with bittersweet smiles, hinting at mixed emotions beneath the surface.

Another still shows Ji An and Hyo Ri visiting the columbarium of Han Cho Rong (Keum Min Kyeong). As a previous preview has teased unusual changes following Hyo Ri’s surgery, curiosity rises about what Hyo Ri wishes to say to her first mother, Han Cho Rong.

The final episode of “Love, Take Two” airs on September 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

