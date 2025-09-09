Watch: Hwang In Youp, Jun So Min, And More Shake Up The Game As Guest Players On “Crime Scene Zero”

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Crime Scene Zero” has revealed its star-studded guest lineup along with a new poster and teaser!

“Crime Scene” is Korea’s first RPG (Role-Playing Game) variety program where players become both suspects and detectives in a race to uncover the hidden culprit among them. The new season, “Crime Scene Zero,” stars veteran players Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Kim Ji Hun, and IVE’s An Yu Jin. To keep things unpredictable, the sixth player will rotate each episode with special guests.

The main poster captures the five main players locked in intense focus on a crime scene, underscored by the tagline: “Once again, trust no one!” It sets the stage for a season filled with deception as they play dual roles as suspects and detectives in this mind-bending game.

The newly released teaser gives fans a first look at this season’s guest lineup: Hwang In Youp, Joo Hyun Young, Park Sung Woong, Ha Seok Jin, and Jun So Min. The declaration, “One of you is this case’s culprit,” kicks off a psychological showdown that spirals into a chaotic war of wits. Joo Hyun Young is seen in a hair-pulling brawl with Park Ji Yoon, Ha Seok Jin delivers outrageous logic with deadpan confidence, Jun So Min slips seamlessly into the role of a shady politician, Hwang In Youp unnerves with his unreadable expressions, and Park Sung Woong commands the room with sheer charisma.

Along with fierce debates and shocking outbursts, the teaser hints at an upgraded scale for the new season. Lines like “The villains we’ve seen until now are nothing compared to him,” paired with Hwang In Youp’s chilling smile heighten the suspense, while the surprise appearance of a suspicious taxi leaves players stunned: “I can’t believe there’d be even this on the ‘Crime Scene’ set.”

“Crime Scene Zero” will premiere on September 23 with 10 episodes rolling out over the course of three weeks.

