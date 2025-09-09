AHOF Announces Official Fan Club Name

“Universe League” group AHOF has given their fandom an official name!

On September 9, the rookie boy group announced that the name of their official fan club would be “FOHA” (or “AHOF” read backwards).

A pun intended to be a homophone for the English word “for,” “FOHA” signifies that AHOF and their fandom FOHA are “for” one another.

AHOF is a nine-member group that was formed on the SBS survival show “Universe League” earlier this year. The group made their debut with their first mini album “WHO WE ARE” and its title track “Rendezvous” this past summer.

What do you think of AHOF’s new fandom name?