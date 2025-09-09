HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Becomes 2nd K-Pop Song To Top Billboard Hot 100 For 4 Weeks

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continues to dominate Billboard’s Hot 100!

HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” is now enjoying its fourth non-consecutive week at the top of the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

Including HUNTR/X’s long-running hit “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami), which remained No. 1, the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack once again swept four of this week’s top 10 spots on the Hot 100. Fictional boy band Saja Boys landed two songs in the top 10—“Your Idol” at No. 5 and “Soda Pop” at No. 6 (both sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)—while HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” held steady at No. 9.

Notably, “Golden” is only the second K-pop song to spend four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, following BTS’s 2021 smash “Butter” (which ruled the chart for a total of 10 weeks). It has also tied the record for the fourth-longest run at No. 1 of any song by an all-female group of three or more members, joining the ranks of TLC’s “No Scrubs” and “Creep,” The Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian,” The Supremes’ “Baby Love,” and The Chiffons’ “He’s So Fine.”

Outside of the Hot 100, “Golden” also remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, Digital Song Sales chart, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. chart this week.

Additionally, “Golden” rose to a new peak of No. 10 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and a new all-time high of No. 24 on the Radio Songs chart (formerly Hot 100 Airplay), which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all musical genres.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “Golden” racked up 34.5 million official streams, garnered 22.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 9,000 downloads in the United States from August 29 to September 4.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

