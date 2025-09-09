Former OH MY GIRL Member Gong Jiho Signs With New Agency

Gong Jiho has found a new agency to call home!

On September 9, MYNEST Company announced that the former OH MY GIRL member had signed an exclusive contract with the agency as an actress.

After debuting as a member of OH MY GIRL in 2015, Gong Jiho later transitioned into acting and recently appeared in the hit SBS drama “Buried Hearts.”

Meanwhile, MYNEST Company was founded by a producer who boasts a solid track record of producing hit dramas and is now branching out into actor management.

