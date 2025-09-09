Kim You Jung Claws Her Way To The Top As Kim Young Dae Vows To Protect Her In 'Dear X'

TVING’s upcoming drama “Dear X” has unveiled a striking new poster!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Dear X” is a new series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she steps on as she claws her way to fame and fortune.

“Dear X” will tell the suspenseful story of Baek Ah Jin’s eventual downfall—along with the desperate love of Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), a man who chooses hell in order to protect her.

The newly released poster captures Baek Ah Jin staring coldly into the camera with a chilling gaze and emotionless expression that hint at her ruthless nature. Meanwhile, Yoon Joon Seo throws his arms around her and holds her close in a pose that emphasizes how he has put everything on the line in order to protect her.

The poster’s caption ominously reads, “May your ruin be my salvation.”

“Dear X” will premiere on November 6. In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama here!

While you wait for “Dear X,” watch Kim Young Dae in “Perfect Family” on Viki here:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Yoo Jung in “My Heart Puppy” below!

Watch Now