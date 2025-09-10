Kim Jong Kook Signs With G-Dragon And Song Kang Ho's Agency

Kim Jong Kook has joined a new agency!

On September 10, Galaxy Corporation officially announced the signing of Kim Jong Kook. The agency also represents G-Dragon and actor Song Kang Ho.

Choi Yong Ho, CEO of Galaxy Corporation, said, “Kim Jong Kook is a multi-entertainer who has achieved great success as both a group member and a solo artist, and he has built a strong presence as a television personality with his own unique style. We are honored to open a new era of AI EnterTech with him.”

Kim Jong Kook, who debuted in 1995 as a member of the group Turbo and has been a solo artist since 2001, regularly appears on popular variety shows such as SBS’s “Running Man” and “My Little Old Boy.”

He recently announced his marriage and is preparing a 30th anniversary album and concert.

Wishing all the best to Kim Jong Kook on his new start!

