Han Suk Kyu Shows Contrasting Bonds With Bae Hyeon Seong And Lee Re In 'Shin's Project'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project” has unveiled new stills of its cast!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

Ahead of its premiere, the drama has highlighted the relationship between Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Lee Si On (Lee Re), who will run the chicken restaurant with Mr. Shin.

Jo Philip is an elite rookie judge in the courtroom, but at the restaurant, he often shrinks under Mr. Shin’s scolding, turning him into a frequent target of endless reprimands. While Jo Philip values the rule of law, Mr. Shin resolves conflicts in his own way instead of relying on legal principles, leading to constant clashes.

In contrast, Lee Si On is Mr. Shin’s dependable delivery worker and a reliable partner who often shares laughter with him and readily accepts his small complaints. Lee Si On has a bold personality, which takes her anywhere a customer wants fried chicken, meshes well with Mr. Shin’s straightforward problem-solving style.

This contrast between Mr. Shin’s relationships with his two employees is reflected in the stills. In one set of photos, Jo Philip wears a frustrated expression at the firm demeanor of his boss.

Another still shows Jo Philip looking uneasy next to Mr. Shin, suggesting his adjustment to life at the chicken restaurant will not be smooth.

Meanwhile, another still shows the warm atmosphere created by the smiling Mr. Shin and Lee Si On, sitting side by side at the chicken restaurant.

In one moment, Lee Si On pouts at Mr. Shin while looking at a cellphone, revealing the comfortable warmth of a father-daughter-like relationship.

Most notably, Jo Philip is often placed outside Mr. Shin’s line of sight, while Lee Si On sits by his side, highlighting their psychological distance.

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

