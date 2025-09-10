Joo Hyun Young Transforms Into Enigmatic Housekeeper In New Drama 'Ms. Incognito'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has unveiled new stills of Joo Hyun Young!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Joo Hyun Young plays Baek Hye Ji, a housekeeper who works at the mansion owned by the Gaseong Group family. Hye Ji is also one of the very few people who are close to Kim Young Ran.

With her witty, unpretentious personality, Hye Ji easily disarms others, yet she also has an unreadable side that makes it hard to know her true intentions, and she keeps everyone on edge with her unpredictable behavior. This is especially true as she works in the residence of one of the nation’s leading conglomerates, where every word and action must be handled with care.

In the newly released stills, Hye Ji moves through different parts of the mansion, maintaining a composed and subtly cold presence with an unreadable gaze.

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

