Kim Da Mi And Park Hae Soo's New Film 'The Great Flood' Confirms Premiere Date With Poster

Netflix’s upcoming film “The Great Flood” has announced its premiere date!

Set in a flooded apartment building, “The Great Flood” is a sci-fi disaster film that portrays humanity’s desperate fight for survival on the last day of Earth. The cast includes Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo.

A newly released poster for the film shows a massive apartment building completely submerged in water, almost as if it were under the sea. In the faint light filtering through the water, the figures of an adult and a child holding each other tightly build curiosity about what might have happened to them.

The poster’s tagline, “The Last Day on Earth, the One Choice for Survival,” hints at how the characters will face a world suddenly submerged by a massive flood and confront an unprecedented threat to humanity’s survival.

Director Kim Byung Woo commented, “This film does not simply end at disaster. My original idea was to use the disaster genre to tell a story that could be complex or simple.”

“The Great Flood” is set to premiere on December 19.

