Watch: Lee Junho Shows Determination To Survive The IMF Crisis In New Drama “Typhoon Family”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

The newly released poster shows Kang Tae Poong facing the era’s massive, turbulent challenges with storm-like boldness, portraying life after the IMF crisis.

Kang Tae Poong sits at the center of the office. The cluttered office and newspapers reporting on the IMF crisis clearly reflect the reality of the time. Yet his facial expression shows steadfast determination rather than hesitation.

Smiling while holding a tightly rolled newspaper with the dark headline “Bailout,” he shows a strong will not to be broken even in the face of a frightening crisis. The tagline, “I’m Kang Tae Poong. It’s the era that’s fallen, not me,” symbolically captures his spirit, facing challenges with determination rather than despair.

The teaser intensifies this spirit even further. Newspapers scattered across the floor and news taking over the television vividly capture the mood of a fallen era. Yet even amid this economic chaos, Kang Tae Poong rises firmly, clutching a crumpled newspaper in his hand.

The production team said, “The poster and teaser video for ‘Crisis of 1997’ capture the spirit of youth that stayed strong even in a fallen era. We hope Kang Tae Poong’s confident facial expression will also remind viewers of the courage of the many ordinary people who lived through that time.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

