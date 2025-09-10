Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham, And Park Ji Hwan Become Entangled With Each Other In 'The Murky Stream'

Disney+ has shared new stills from its upcoming series “The Murky Stream.”

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue; Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant; and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The newly released stills highlight the intertwined fates of the three main characters—Si Yool, Choi Eun, and Jeong Cheon—along with Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan) and his thugs, all centered around the murky Gyeong River.

The first set of stills focuses on Si Yool, who transforms from a laborer into a gang member after his hidden past is discovered by Mu Deok. Though Si Yool initially rebels against the gang’s unjust actions, he gradually realizes that they too are merely struggling to survive. Following this shift in Si Yool’s feelings, it remains to be seen what choices he will ultimately make within the world of the bandits.

The next set of stills captures Mu Deok, who dreams of turning his life around by pulling Si Yool into his gang. Having always been ignored and looked down upon by other gang members, Mu Deok has long sought to secure his own position. What kinds of changes will Si Yool will bring to his life?

Another set of stills shows Si Yool and Choi Eun facing each other with expressions suggesting they cannot understand one another—leaving viewers wondering whether their relationship will be fated or ill-fated. How will Choi Eun, who wants to lead her merchant guild fairly without being swayed by the thugs who control the docks, clash with Si Yool, who now belongs to that very world?

The last set of stills draws attention to the relationship between Si Yool and Jeong Cheon. The stills show the unlikely pair—Si Yool, a gang member, and Jeong Cheon, a government official who passed the civil service exam with top honors—gazing at each other with deep sorrow. Their embrace also raises questions about what might have happened between them in the past.

A final image of Jeong Cheon firmly pointing his blade at someone adds to the mystery, leaving viewers wondering what new trials lie ahead for him.

“The Murky Stream” will premiere with three episodes on September 26, followed by two new episodes weekly, for a total of nine episodes.

In the meantime, watch Rowoon in “Matchmakers” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Shin Ye Eun’s drama “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)