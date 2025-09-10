BOYNEXTDOOR To Make October Comeback

BOYNEXTDOOR is set to join the competitive October comeback lineup!

On September 10, IZE reported that BOYNEXTDOOR will be making a comeback this October with a brand-new album and is currently in the final stages of preparation.

In response to the report, their agency KOZ Entertainment shared, “BOYNEXTDOOR is preparing with the goal of an October comeback. We will officially announce the exact comeback date at a later time.”

This will mark their first comeback in five months since dropping their fourth mini album “No Genre” in May.

Are you excited for BOYNEXTDOOR’s upcoming comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)