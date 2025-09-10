Watch: Nana Showcases An Artistic Performance In Cinematic Solo Debut MV For 'GOD'

Updated September 14 KST:

Nana is here with her long-awaited solo debut!

On September 14 at 6 p.m. KST, Nana unveiled her first solo album “Seventh Heaven 16.” Ahead of the release at 12 p.m. KST, Nana also released the music video for the album’s title track “GOD.”

“GOD” is a song about the inner strength and existence that helps one endure life, sending resolve and comfort to oneself.

Updated September 12 KST:

Nana has released the second MV teaser for “GOD,” the title track for her upcoming album “Seventh Heaven 16”!

Original Article:

Get ready for Nana’s highly-anticipated solo debut!

On September 10, Nana unveiled the music video for “GOD,” the title track for her first album “Seventh Heaven 16,” which will be released on September 14 at 6 p.m. KST.

