Ji Hyun Woo Celebrates Presidential Victory With Lee Min Young By His Side In “First Lady”

MBN’s upcoming drama “First Lady” has unveiled an emotional glimpse of Ji Hyun Woo’s victory at the presidential election!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Ji Hyun Woo plays Hyun Min Chul, a man who grew up in an orphanage, worked in a factory, rose to become a member of the National Assembly, and ultimately clinched the presidency. Lee Min Young plays Shin Hae Rin, Hyun Min Chul’s closest aide and chief of his election campaign.

The newly released stills capture the rollercoaster of emotions—nervous anticipation, tense silence, and finally overwhelming joy—as Hyun Min Chul and Shin Hae Rin watch the vote count unfold at the People’s Participation Party’s election headquarters. While Hyun Min Chul maintains a calm, steady expression as the results are broadcast, Shin Hae Rin clasps her hands in visible anxiety.

When the victory is finally confirmed, the room erupts in cheers. Hyun Min Chul accepts a congratulatory bouquet from Hae Rin with a confident smile, raising his fist in triumph, while Hae Rin stays steadfastly by his side, her emotional gaze revealing the weight of the moment. Their solidarity sparks curiosity about the political path they will take together moving forward.

The production team commented, “Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young delivered not just a moment of joy, but the intense camaraderie forged on the frontlines of politics. Please stay tuned to see what fractures and downfalls await the newly elected president and his most trusted aide.”

“First Lady” will premiere on September 24 at 9:40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

