Shin Ye Eun’s Bold Act Of Help Marks The Start Of Friendship With Kim Da Mi In “A Hundred Memories”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” has revealed a glimpse of the unforgettable first meeting between Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Kim Da Mi plays the earnest yet quirky bus attendant Young Rye, while Shin Ye Eun portrays the confident, ahead-of-her-time newcomer Jong Hee.

The newly released stills capture their first meeting on Bus No. 100—a fateful and unusual encounter that sparks a friendship destined to define their youth. In that era, a bus without an attendant was unthinkable—but on this day, Young Rye can’t board.

From inside the bus, Jong Hee notices her. When shouting fails to get the driver’s attention, she takes a bold step: waving and tossing her scarf out the window as an S.O.S. signal. The bus halts, and Young Rye, running at full speed, finally hops on. And just like that, their connection begins.

Later, when Young Rye offers to waive her fare out of gratitude, Jong Hee responds unexpectedly, “Pay me back later,” before heading to the Cheong Ah Transport office. A girl who throws a scarf to help a stranger and speaks with such fearless confidence—Jong Hee is sensationally different from Young Rye, leaving an indelible first impression that slowly draws her in.

Stay tuned to see how their first encounter will mark the opening chapter of a friendship that will unfold throughout the story!

“A Hundred Memories” is set to premiere on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)