Watch: Lee Joo Young And iKON’s Junhoe Confront Deadly Voice Phishing Ring In New Drama “No Mercy”

The upcoming drama “No Mercy” has dropped a new teaser and striking character posters!

“No Mercy” is a revenge thriller drama that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, infiltrates a massive voice phishing organization and uses deepfake technology to execute her revenge.

The new character posters showcase the three main leads. Lee Joo Young, as Ha So Min, radiates dark charisma and steely determination. Her tagline, “Mom, I’m sorry. I’ll find those bastards and take revenge,” captures the intensity of her life-risking quest.

Ji Seung Hyun plays Ma Seok Gu, the cold and calculating leader of the massive voice phishing organization Ilseongpa. His chilling line, “Do you know what’s easiest for me? Kill someone and make them my mascot,” hints at the ruthless villainy he wields with ease.

iKON’s Junhoe, who plays elite detective Park Jeong Hoon, catches the eye with his warm yet steadfast gaze. His line, “Then trust me—trust me instead of the law,” appears directed at Ha So Min, promising support in her dangerous pursuit.

The teaser opens with a mysterious call demanding money in exchange for returning So Min’s mother, who went missing following an accident. It soon becomes clear that these calls—and other disappearances—are tied to the criminal organization Ilseongpa.

Driven by the need to track down the culprits and find her mother, Ha So Min asks, “Where in Korea could Ma Seok Gu be?” In response, Ma Seok Gu ominously warns, “One by one, the people around you will suffer. I will make sure of that,” as Park Jung Hoon faces a violent assault. The tense scenes hint at the turbulent and suspense-filled journey that awaits So Min as she battles to exact revenge and bring the criminals to justice.

Watch the teaser below!

“No Mercy” will premiere on September 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

