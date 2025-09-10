September Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 20 popular dramas, using big data collected from August 9 to September 9.

“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,726,700. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “record,” “battle,” and “captivate,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “Lee Chae Min,” “time slip,” and “discerning palate.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.05 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “Twelve” took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 4,906,325.

“Our Golden Days” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,782,062 for the month.

“Queen’s House” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,439,208, while “Good Luck!” rounded out the top five with a score of 2,698,350.

Check out the top 21 for this month below!

