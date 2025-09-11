Watch: Jung So Min Asks Choi Woo Shik To Be Her Fake Husband In New Drama “Would You Marry Me” Teaser
SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has unveiled its first teaser!
“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.
The teaser highlights the encounter that brings Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary together as a fake married couple. It opens with Mary, a refreshingly honest character who speaks her mind even during presentations. The teaser then shows Mary’s fury after learning of her fiancé’s (Seo Bum June’s) affair. In a drunken haze, she crosses paths with Woo Joo, a man who shares the same name as her ex-fiancé, and their unexpected meeting quickly draws attention.
After Mary’s proposal, “Will you be my husband?” Woo Joo and Mary are shown in a wedding photo shoot. Woo Joo, dressed in a tuxedo, wraps his arm around Mary’s waist, while Mary, in a wedding dress, leans on his shoulder, showing chemistry that rivals that of real newlyweds.
Despite the promise, “No one will ever know,” Woo Joo and Mary must act like a sweet couple, sharing tender moments at every turn. To maintain their cover, Woo Joo gently tucks Mary’s hair behind her ear, while Mary responds with a smile, showing seamless, in-sync chemistry as a pretend couple.
“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.
