Kim Woo Bin And Suzy Are Complete Opposites In New Drama “Genie, Make A Wish”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Genie, Make a Wish” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy!

“Genie, Make a Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens from a thousand-year slumber to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp. As Genie adjusts to the modern world with his devilish ways, he and the emotionally guarded Ka Young find themselves drawn into an unexpected, electrifying romance.

The stills highlight the surprising charms of Genie and Ka Young. First, Satan Genie, the spirit of the lamp, makes a strong impression with mysterious, charismatic eyes.

Soon, however, Genie shows a different side of himself. Wearing work pants, boots, and even a seat cushion, Genie slumps down in the middle of a rice paddy. The satanic aura disappears, replaced by a comic look.

Ka Young, a strange yet striking psychopath, also shows a powerful presence. Though lacking emotion, her blank expression is still beautiful.

In a sudden twist, she raises a kitchen knife over a long rice cake, creating a striking image.

When Genie and Ka Young, both with unmatched presence, come together, unexpected chemistry sparks. Even when Genie appears with the aura of a spirit, Ka Young remains calm and focuses only on her breakfast. Genie, determined to corrupt humans through wishes, lingers near her, but Ka Young seems like an unshakable wall.

Another still shows a hint of romantic tension between them, with Genie and Ka Young standing close enough to read each other’s eyes.

Kim Woo Bin described Genie as “a character who is difficult to define in a single word. He is energetic, strong, and sometimes cruel but also trivial, timid, and occasionally even cute, with a wide range of charms.”

He added, “At first glance, he looks human and acts like a person, but because he is a spirit and not human, I wanted to show something slightly different in his behavior, tone, expressions, physique, and even styling.”

Suzy described Ka Young as “a person without emotions, who was raised by her grandmother and lives by the rules and routine her grandmother instilled.”

She added, “She isn’t kind like others and is more horrifying than adorable, but by living according to the rules, she ultimately becomes someone who lives more righteously than anyone else.”

While playing Ka Young, Suzy said she “tried not to feel emotions.” She explained, “Ka Young learned to pretend rather than truly empathize when others speak to her, so she is somewhat robotic, cold, and mechanical. When reading the script, I tried to approach it with as much ‘Ka Young-style thinking’ as possible.”

“Genie, Make a Wish” is set to premiere on October 3.

