Rakuten Viki's K-Drama Day Returns For The Third Year: Celebrate With Free Shows, Special Prizes, Talent Exclusives, And More

K-drama fans, get ready! Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, has announced the dates for its third annual K-Drama Day, which celebrates the growing popularity and global fandom of Korean entertainment. Kicking off September 26 and running through September 30, Viki will bring K-drama fans closer to their favorite genre with an exciting lineup of prizes, talent exclusives and more.

For this year’s K-Drama Day celebration, Viki will make 10 of its hottest titles available for free for a limited time in select regions, including hit shows like “Reborn Rich” starring Song Joong Ki, romantic fantasy “Lovely Runner” featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, and rom-com “My Dearest Nemesis” starring Mun Ka Young and Choi Hyun Wook. Fans will also be treated to a special ad campaign that Viki will debut on September 26, featuring buzzworthy celebrity appearances.

“K-dramas bring people together, and this year’s event highlights the genre’s incredible impact on global entertainment,” said Sam Wu, chief executive officer at Rakuten Viki. “K-Drama Day is our moment to showcase the global appeal of K-dramas, to honor the storytellers who bring magic to life, and to celebrate the fans who have made K-dramas a huge cultural phenomenon.”

Celebrate with Must-Have Prizes and Promotions

To mark K-Drama Day, Viki will give away prize packages including opportunities to win premium suite tickets to see pop sensation and K-pop collaborator Dua Lipa live in concert in San Francisco, exclusive signed K-drama talent polaroid photos, Viki boba keychains, and free passes for 1-year subscriptions of Viki Pass Plus. In addition, fans can join exciting contests and promotions from partners like:

Rakuten & Hotels.com: $500 gift cards for Hotels.com, a leading online hotel and travel booking site, will be given away courtesy of cashback shopping platform Rakuten, allowing K-drama fans the chance to see their favorite K-drama settings and more in real life.

LINE FRIENDS SQUARE: The globally-known fan-favorite character brand will offer promotions both online and in-store at their LINE FRIENDS SQUARE Los Angeles Hollywood and New York Times Square flagship stores.

PEPERO: Korea's beloved snack brand, famous for its chocolate-coated biscuit sticks, will give away snack boxes for the K-Drama Day celebration so that fans can indulge while watching their favorite shows.

Everlane: The clothing destination for clean luxury and long-lasting premium pieces is celebrating the shared appreciation for fashion in K-Dramas with an exclusive 20% discount for Viki users.

WEBTOON: The global leader in webcomics is providing WEBTOON Coins for Viki fans to win and dive deeper into the stories behind their favorite K-drama hits.

Google: Google will give away Google TV Streamer devices that fans can use to stream dramas on Viki.

: Google will give away Google TV Streamer devices that fans can use to stream dramas on Viki. Rakuten Kobo: A global leader in digital reading, Rakuten Kobo will offer the chance to win Kobo Clara eReader devices including the newest Kobo Clara Colour in white, collaborating with Viki to provide K-drama and novel pairing recommendations for story lovers everywhere.

Exclusive K-Entertainment Content

In partnership with leading entertainment company CJ ENM, Viki will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the drama production process through an exclusive video interview with Lee Soo Hyun, director of “My Dearest Nemesis,” and a Reddit Ask Me Anything session with Park Seung Woo, director of “Law and The City,” on the popular r/KDRAMA subreddit.

On September 26, media company DIVE Studios will dedicate an episode of its GET REAL podcast, hosted by K-pop stars Ashley Choi, Peniel of BTOB, and Junny, with Eric Nam as a special guest where they will discuss K-dramas and the global reach of Korean entertainment.

A few lucky fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to connect with actor Heo Nam Jun from the upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” in 1:1 virtual meet and greets.

Fans will also have access to an exclusive video interview with members of K-pop girl group H1-KEY where they will share their favorite K-dramas from Viki’s celebratory themed collections.

Additional supporting partners include Gold House, Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Korean Cultural Center in Brazil, New York Asian Film Festival, San Diego Asian Film Festival, and Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival.

Free Popular K-Dramas

From September 26-30, K-drama fans can watch 10 of Viki’s most iconic K-drama series for free—without a paid subscription—as part of their Watch More. Feel More. collection which includes:

Weekly Themed K-Drama Collections

In the lead-up to K-Drama Day, Viki will celebrate fans’ favorite genres with curated playlists that include:

Viki is available to watch for free (with advertisements) or without advertisements through tiered subscriptions of Viki Pass Standard and Viki Pass Plus and is available on several platforms including desktop, mobile, streaming devices and connected TVs.

For more information on Viki's K-Drama Day, including the terms and conditions applicable for each prize promotion, giveaway, and contest held during K-Drama Day, visit the official website.

