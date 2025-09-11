So Ji Sub Confirmed To Star In New Drama

So Ji Sub is set to star in the new drama “Manager Kim” (literal translation)!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Manager Kim” is an action noir drama about an ordinary family man who, in order to find his daughter Min Ji—who suddenly disappears without a trace one day—reveals his identity as a former special agent and puts everything on the line to rescue her.

So Ji Sub will play Manager Kim, a father and employee at a small savings bank, who is secretly a former North-South covert operative.

Manager Kim is a veteran agent who has taken part in countless special missions. He tops North Korea’s most-wanted blacklist and, in South Korea, is seen as a ticking time bomb whose existence must never be revealed.

So Ji Sub, known for fearless action roles, will showcase both his noir leading man image and his down-to-earth side as a father in this project.

The production team said, “‘Manager Kim,’ which will air as a new SBS Friday-Saturday drama in 2026, will combine its solid original story with So Ji Sub’s vivid performance as an extraordinary father to create a veteran blockbuster that will shake up 2026. Please show lots of anticipation for ‘Manager Kim,’ where So Ji Sub’s performance will truly shine.”

“Manager Kim” is slated to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

