'My Youth' Stars' Real-Life Chemistry Shines In Behind-The-Scenes Photos

JTBC’s “My Youth” has shared a glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

In the first two episodes of the drama, Song Joong Ki brought to life Sunwoo Hae, who is both the mysterious novelist Jin Moo Young and a florist who burned out too quickly after rising as a child star. Forced to grow up too early, Sunwoo Hae spent much of his youth struggling to survive and finally got to begin an ordinary life later than most.

In particular, Song Joong Ki captured Sunwoo Hae’s inner turmoil after reuniting with his first love, Sung Je Yeon. Anticipation is growing over how Song Joong Ki will depict Sunwoo Hae’s determined pursuit of a new chapter with a first love that was brief, dazzling, and painful.

Chun Woo Hee captured the shifting emotions of Sung Je Yeon, who was thrown into confusion when her long-buried first love, Sunwoo Hae, suddenly resurfaced. From Je Yeon’s smooth side as she visited the heartbroken Sunwoo Hae and disrupted his peace for the sake of actress Mo Tae Rin (Lee Ju Myoung), to her quiet honesty in admitting her lingering feelings, the actress added depth with her seasoned performance.

Chun Woo Hee, who is seen conversing with director Lee Sang Yeob, said, “It will be interesting to watch how Je Yeon’s heart and expressions gradually grow.”

The heart-fluttering chemistry between Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee, who lit up the set with their matching smiles, also builds anticipation for the romance to come.

Meanwhile, the youthful energy of Nam Da Reum and Jeon So Young added a fresh sense of excitement on set as they built the backstory of Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon. Nam Da Reum brought poignancy to his character’s bond with the 19-year-old Je Yeon, who brightened the darkest period of his life, and he conveyed the loneliness of 20-year-old Sunwoo Hae, who could not answer her bold confession promising a future together.

Jeon So Young, in turn, drew attention with her charming portrayal of 19-year-old Je Yeon, a character who reminded Sunwoo Hae of happiness he had long forgotten.

The drama’s production team remarked, “In Episodes 3 and 4, Sunwoo Hae’s direct pursuit of his first love, Sung Je Yeon, begins in earnest. As he decides not to hold back his feelings any longer, the changes in Je Yeon as she begins to pay more attention to him will make viewers’ hearts flutter.”

Episodes 3 and 4 of “My Youth” will air consecutively on September 12 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama below!

