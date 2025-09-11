Jang Dong Yoon Pays Serial Killer Go Hyun Jung A Meaningful Visit In 'Queen Mantis'

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Previously on “Queen Mantis,” Jung Yi Shin revealed her true nature before her son Soo Yeol, whom she had met again for the first time in 23 years. The detective’s rage at confronting the serial killer mother he had despised all his life struck a chord with viewers. Attention is now focused on how the relationship between Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol, scarred by anger and hatred, will evolve, along with the question of what their true feelings toward each other really are.

The newly released stills capture a meaningful moment between Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol. In the photos, Jung Yi Shin is seen spending time in the garden of her personal prison. In the first image, she is holding a book in her hands, but her sharp gaze is directed elsewhere.

In the following set of images, her son Cha Soo Yeol appears before her and listens intently to Jung Yi Shin’s words, while she faces him with a faint smile. The relaxed atmosphere between them strikes a stark contrast to their initial reunion, when they exchanged cold and cynical words that made it hard to believe they were mother and son.

The production team commented, “The tension and appeal of the relationship between serial killer mother Jung Yi Shin and detective son Cha Soo Yeol is one of the key highlights of our drama. To portray the way their relationship is shaken multiple times throughout the story, Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon delivered meticulous and detailed performances. We ask for your interest and anticipation.”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

