Watch: Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, And Jo Woo Jin Take Over The Hitman World In 'Kill Boksoon' Spin-Off 'Mantis'

Netflix’s upcoming “Kill Boksoon” spin-off “Mantis” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Mantis” is an action film that centers on Han Ul (Yim Si Wan), a top-tier assassin known as “Mantis” who returns to the hitman industry after a long vacation—only to find it in complete chaos. As he reenters this anarchic environment, Mantis encounters Jae Yi (Park Gyu Young), his fellow trainee and rival, and Dok Go (Jo Woo Jin), a retired legendary killer, and discovers that they are all competing for the No. 1 spot in the industry.

The poster is set at MK ENT., a major player in the contract killing industry, and its killer training facility. It highlights the tense dynamics among Han Ul, Jae Yi, and Dok Go.

With the tagline, “A new generation of rising killers,” blood splatters and the threatening image of Han Ul’s signature weapon, a sickle, hint at the brutal confrontations to come.

The teaser draws attention with its fast-paced, rhythm-driven action and the fierce showdown among the three killers. Han Ul learns that MK ENT., the organization he once belonged to, is in crisis as he returns from his break. He immediately decides, along with Jae Yi, to put their names on the line and start a company that will surpass MK ENT. Meanwhile, Dok Go, Han Ul’s mentor, takes over the vacant CEO position at MK ENT.

Dok Go adds subtle tension by warning Han Ul, “I won’t allow Shin Jae Yi. She’s a lot like me,” urging him to be careful around Jae Yi. Jae Yi, who starts working with Han Ul at Mantis Company, shows a competitive streak, asking, “Do I need to report everything to you?” Han Ul replies, “It’s because I’m your boss. I’m above you,” intensifying the drama through their complex, shifting relationship as both friends and rivals.

Adding to the tension, Benjamin (Choi Hyun Wook), an investor and CEO of an action game company, notices Jae Yi’s skill and stirs her insecurities by asking, “Why still work for him? With those skills?” and provokes their psychological battle.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Mantis” will premiere on September 26.

