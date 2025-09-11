Kim Yo Han, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, And More Showcase Chemistry At Script Reading For New College Romance Drama

The upcoming Wavve drama “The Fourth Love Revolution” (literal title) has unveiled photos from its script reading!

“The Fourth Love Revolution” follows the story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who is at the top of the dating scene, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), a top student who excels academically but struggles with romance. The two characters’ lives become intertwined when their college’s computer science and modeling departments are merged into one.

The script reading was attended by directors Yoon Sung Ho and Han In Mi, along with cast members Kim Yo Han, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, Kwon Young Eun, Minseo, Heo Jung Do, Im Sung Kyun, Kang Shin, Lee Joon Hyuk, Woo Ji Hyun, Lee Ji Hye, and more.

Kim Yo Han plays Kang Min Hak, a Modeling major who became a hot celebrity after appearing on a dating show and gaining a million followers. With looks that make heads turn and a natural pull that seems to defy gravity, Kang Min Hak is effortlessly charming—yet behind his polished exterior, he’s surprisingly simple-minded, giving him an unexpected twist.

Hwang Bo Reum Byeol takes on the role of Ju Yeon San, a top student in the Computer Engineering major. Brilliant and fast at solving problems like a true engineering student, Yeon San has one fatal flaw: if there’s even one error, her whole “system” crashes. A total nerd who spends all her time with computers, she has zero experience in love—until she unexpectedly gets entangled with Kang Min Hak, sparking a romance that rewrites her “love algorithm.”

The supporting cast also adds lively charm to the campus setting. Kwon Young Eun plays Yang Na Rae, a BL enthusiast who welcomes the merger with Modeling but ends up with little to show for it. Minseo plays Kang Dong Won, the Computer Engineering student council president and openly lesbian who fiercely opposes the merger. Heo Jung Do plays Ki Myo Han, the dean of the struggling College of Engineering.

Lim Sung Kyun portrays Ban Ji No, Yeon San’s rival, a character who’s both annoying and oddly endearing. Kang Shin plays Im Yu Ri, the Modeling major student council president with both looks and ability. Rising actor Lee Joon Hyuk appears as Paeng Gil Tan, a Modeling student with a special connection to Yang Na Rae. Woo Ji Hyun plays Kang Jae Hak, Min Hak’s meticulous manager and trusted brother-like figure, while Lee Ji Hye takes on Um Nan Sae, a quirky professor and living legend in the world of Korean computer engineering.

“The Fourth Love Revolution” is slated to premiere in the second half of 2025. Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in “School 2021” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)