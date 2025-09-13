Watch: Jeon Yeo Been's Life Changes Upon Becoming Moon Sung Geun's Contract Wife In 'Ms. Incognito' Trailer

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has released its main trailer!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

The trailer opens with the news that Kim Young Ran has been hired as the personal bodyguard of Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), the chairman of Gaseong Group. Upon entering the chairman’s mansion, Young Ran asks him, “What would you like me to do for you?” To her shock, Ga Seong Ho suddenly proposes marriage.

From the moment she accepts his proposal, a series of shocking and unexpected events begins to unfold. In one scene, Young Ran looks horrified as she sees a person collapsed beside a bloodstained bed with a pistol lying nearby.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of the inheritance battle between Kim Young Ran and Ga Seong Ho’s stepdaughter Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo). In one scene, the chairman hands Young Ran a photo of Sun Young and warns her that she must survive. In another, a determined Young Ran declares to lawyer Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo) over the phone that she will fulfill her promise with the chairman exactly as agreed.

Hinting at further trouble awaiting Young Ran, Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young) warns her, “There are no secrets in this world.” Meanwhile, Jeon Dong Min (Jung Jinyoung), a single father who lives in the village of Muchang, eyes her with suspicion after she arrives there under the name Boo Se Mi. Although Young Ran and Jeon Dong Min initially clash, they eventually begin to show concern for one another, suggesting a new change in Young Ran’s life, which until now had been devoid of romance.

Watch the trailer below!

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

