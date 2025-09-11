'My Youth' Ranks No. 1 In 88 Regions On Viki

The romance drama “My Youth” is taking over the hearts of fans all over the globe!

According to global OTT (over-the-top) platform Rakuten Viki, “My Youth” ranked No. 1 in viewership across a total of 88 regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and India during the first week after its premiere.

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Rakuten Viki is a global OTT platform that provides video streaming services for Asian dramas and films in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to “My Youth,” Viki currently services many other new K-dramas such as “Queen Mantis,” “My Troublesome Star,” “Love, Take Two,” and more.

