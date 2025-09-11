Song Kang Ho Confirmed To Star In New Film

Song Kang Ho will be starring in the new film “Gardeners” (working title)!

“Gardeners” tells the story of a government official whose only hobby is growing plants. When he suddenly falls into massive debt, he teams up with a local troublemaker to start a special gardening business—throwing their quiet village into unexpected chaos.

Song Kang Ho will take on the role of Choi Young Il, an ordinary yet earnest civil servant who finds happiness and fulfillment in nurturing his plants.

The film will be directed by Nam Dong Hyup, who captivated both audiences and critics last year with the comedy horror film “Handsome Guys.”

“Gardeners” is currently in pre-production and aiming to begin filming in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Song Kang Ho in “A Taxi Driver” below:

Watch Now

