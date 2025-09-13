5 Healing Travel K-Dramas To Watch If You Liked 'My Lovely Journey'

“My Lovely Journey” has wrapped up its five-week run, leaving viewers with a mix of warmth and longing. While fans can look forward to a confirmed second season, the wait still feels empty without the charm of our weekend travel healing drama. If you’re missing the cozy escapes, breathtaking scenery, and heartfelt stories that “My Lovely Journey” brought to your Saturdays and Sundays, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered!

From romantic encounters abroad to quiet healing in seaside towns, here are five K-dramas that perfectly capture the spirit of travel and healing, making them the perfect picks for your next watch.

Yoon So So (Lee Yeon Hee) once dreamed of a romantic life abroad when she followed her college boyfriend to France. However, he soon abandoned her and returned to Korea, leaving her to start anew. To continue her Ph.D. and make ends meet, So So becomes a tour guide, leading the “Luxurious Premium Tour Package: 1 Week in France.” She pours her heart into ensuring travelers create unforgettable memories, but her latest group proves especially difficult. Among the mismatched tourists are a bickering elderly couple, a father and daughter who feel like strangers, and a man nursing heartbreak after being left behind by his girlfriend. That man is San Ma Roo (Jung Yong Hwa), a troublesome traveler who constantly tests So So’s patience. Yet when unexpected circumstances force them to spend time alone, shared wounds and quiet moments begin to bring them closer, hinting that love may arrive when least expected.

“The Package” may seem like a lighthearted travel drama at first, but it leaves a surprisingly emotional impact. Full of culture, family dynamics, and a natural, heartwarming romance, this series is perfect for viewers who love healing journeys with a touch of love. Plus, with stunning cinematography showcasing France’s beauty, each episode feels like joining a real tour abroad.

What happens when two people from completely different worlds meet by chance on foreign soil?

Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo), the daughter of an influential politician, has spent her life following paths chosen for her. Trapped in an arranged marriage with a wealthy conglomerate heir, she endured years of unhappiness before finally divorcing. Seeking solace and freedom, she takes a trip abroad, her first step in reclaiming her independence. There, she encounters Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum), a cheerful young man who finds joy in life’s simplest moments. Ordinary yet full of warmth, Jin Hyuk works part-time jobs while searching for stability, and his free-spirited nature captivates Soo Hyun. What begins as a fleeting meeting in a foreign land soon evolves into an emotional romance that challenges family expectations, social class, and personal fears. Together, they must decide if love alone is strong enough to change the course of their lives.

While “Encounter” isn’t explicitly centered on travel like “My Lovely Journey,” the main couple’s relationship blossoms during their time abroad. Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Cuba and South Korea, this 16-episode romance is a visual delight made unforgettable by the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum.

“One Day Off”

While focusing more on food, relationships with strangers, and everyday escapes than extensive travel, “One Day Off” captures the same spirit as “My Lovely Journey.” The story follows Park Ha Kyung (Lee Na Young), a high school Korean literature teacher whose daily routine feels heavy and monotonous. To break free, she begins taking one-day trips every Saturday, seeking small adventures outside the classroom. Her simple escapes, wandering new streets, savoring local food, and striking up conversations, lead to meaningful encounters with strangers: a struggling novelist, a thoughtful monk, and even a former student. In Busan, an unexpected brush with romance stirs her heart. Through these fleeting yet powerful moments, Ha Kyung discovers comfort, empathy, and the quiet beauty of living in the present.

“One Day Off” balances heavy themes with a lighthearted, eccentric touch. Each short 24-minute episode packs an emotional punch, proving that even the briefest journeys can leave lasting impressions.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

After a heated disagreement with her boss, dentist Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) leaves behind her fast-paced Seoul life and retreats to Gongjin, a quiet seaside village from her childhood memories. What begins as a temporary escape soon turns into something permanent when she realizes the residents desperately need a dentist. Determined to start fresh, Hye Jin opens her practice, but her polished, city-bred ways clash with the easygoing rhythms of village life, leaving her at odds with the locals. Enter Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho), affectionately known as “Chief Hong,” a free-spirited jack of all trades admired by everyone in Gongjin. Always ready to lend a hand, he reluctantly helps Hye Jin adjust to rural living. Though their first encounters are rocky, sparks slowly begin to fly as they learn to embrace each other’s worlds, discovering love and healing in the heart of a seaside community.

The literal title “Seashore Village Cha Cha Cha” perfectly captures the show’s essence, healing, warmth, and love in a coastal town. While the leads don’t travel far like in “My Lovely Journey,” the breathtaking scenery of Pohang and heartfelt storytelling make this series ideal for cozy nights when you want to feel the embrace of romance and found family through your screen.

Based on the popular webtoon by Joo Young Hyun, “Summer Strike” is a heartfelt story of loss, rediscovery, and how even “doing nothing” can lead to love. Lee Yeo Reum (Seolhyun) seemed to have it all: a promising career and a happy relationship, until her life was shattered by sudden tragedy. After losing her mother in an accident and being abandoned by her boyfriend, she feels completely directionless. Tired of the suffocating pressures of city life, she makes a bold decision to quit her job and move to the quiet seaside village of Angok. There, she meets An Dae Beom (Yim Siwan), a quiet librarian. Despite carrying their own burdens, Yeo Reum and Dae Beom gradually open their hearts to each other, finding comfort in silence and the healing rhythm of small-town life.

Though more focused on healing than travel, “Summer Strike,” like “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” beautifully portrays the transformative power of moving to a seaside town. Its serene cinematography and raw emotions make it an easy binge for viewers seeking comfort, healing, and quiet romance.

