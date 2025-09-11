Lee Joo Bin Recovers Lost Memories And Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Park Hyung Sik In “Twelve”

KBS2’s action hero series “Twelve” is heading into its grand finale this week!

Inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East, “Twelve” tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, the angels barely managed to seal the forces of evil in the gates of hell through their sacrifice, bringing peace. However, with the evil spirits awakening, chaos returns.

With the finale just around the corner, the drama has unveiled tense stills from the upcoming Episodes 7 and 8.

In the previous episode, Ogui (Park Hyung Sik) threw himself into danger to shield Mir (Lee Joo Bin) from Sa Min’s (Kim Chan Hyung) threat, and eventually collapsed unconscious in a cave.

In the newly released stills, Mir begins to recover her forgotten memories, leading to an emotional reunion with Ogui. Their heartbreaking story—two people forced to give up on love—finally comes to light, providing long-awaited answers.

Meanwhile, Sa Min seizes control of the human world with the power of evil, forcing the angels to face chaos and impossible choices. With the final showdown set against the backdrop of Taesan Building, the escalating conflict raises the tension to its peak. All eyes are now on whether the angels, having regained their strength, will be able to bring light back to the world and seal the forces of darkness behind the gates of hell once more.

The next episode of “Twelve” will air on September 13 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

