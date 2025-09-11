Choi Won Young, Ha Jun, And More Bring Drama And Intrigue With Special Appearances In “Shin’s Project”

“Shin’s Project” has revealed its star-studded lineup of special appearances!

“Shin’s Project” follows Mr. Shin (Han Suk Kyu), a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero of sorts, Mr. Shin takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and help people through seemingly impossible situations, fearlessly stepping into others’ disputes to deliver justice.

Uhm Hyo Sup and Hwang Young Hee will appear as the parents of Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong), an employee at Mr. Shin’s chicken restaurant. Proud of their son for becoming a judge, they remain completely unaware of his secret job at the restaurant.

Choi Won Young plays Kim Young Ho, a sharp and commanding anchor and producer leading an investigative current affairs program known for its dedicated fanbase.

Ha Jun portrays Ki Beom, a young man living with his grandmother in the marketplace. Though he appears prickly on the outside, his deep devotion to his grandmother adds emotional depth and nuance to his character.

Yoon Na Moo also joins as Mr. Park, a real estate mogul whose involvement in Mr. Shin’s first negotiation adds a layer of tension and intrigue.

Regarding the special appearances, the production team shared, “Even more surprise cameos are on the way. Unexpected familiar faces will continue to appear, amplifying the fun and excitement of the series, so please look forward to it.”

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

