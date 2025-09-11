Chun Woo Hee’s Unexpected Back Hug Leaves Song Joong Ki Frozen In “My Youth”

JTBC’s drama “My Youth” has teased heart-fluttering developments between Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee!

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Spoilers

Previously, Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon reunited after 15 years. Sunwoo Hae’s longing for his first love Sung Je Yeon, the one who brightened his darkest days, was deeply moving, while Sung Je Yeon’s admission that she missed him after drinking hinted at a new chapter in their unresolved romance.

In the newly released stills, Sunwoo Hae, fully focused on tending to his plants, barely glances at Sung Je Yeon who has come to see him, with her serious demeanor forming an intriguing contrast. In another scene, Sung Je Yeon proposes a secret deal to Sunwoo Hae ahead of a documentary shoot with him and Mo Tae Rin (Lee Ju Myoung), leaving viewers wondering what the deal entails and why Sunwoo Hae agreed to confront memories he’d rather forget.

The stills also hint at a nostalgic reunion between Sunwoo Hae and Mo Tae Rin, childhood co-stars who once shared the spotlight in a popular sitcom. Their warm interactions—trimming flowers together—stand in sharp contrast to Sung Je Yeon’s frustrated reactions, while Sunwoo Hae’s calm, composed gaze adds subtle tension.

One particularly captivating moment shows Sung Je Yeon wrapping her arms around Sunwoo Hae in a back hug, her eyes glistening as if on the verge of tears. Sunwoo Hae is frozen by the sudden gesture, signaling that unexpected events are about to unfold.

The next two episodes of “My Youth” will air back-to-back on September 12 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

