5 'First Love, Second Chance' C-Dramas To Watch If You Loved 'The First Frost'

First love has always been a popular theme in Chinese dramas, often portrayed as sweet, bittersweet, and unforgettable. It appears across different genres, from modern city romances to historical tales, because it speaks to universally relatable emotions. Sometimes it captures the innocence of a teenage crush, sometimes the sadness of lost opportunities, and sometimes the quiet joy of reconnecting with someone after years apart. In 2025, the romance drama “The First Frost” continued this tradition. Based on Zhu Yi’s novel of the same name, the series is also a spin-off of the hit drama “Hidden Love” starring Zhao Lu Si and Chen Zhe Yuan. But this time it focuses on Sang Yan, the caring and witty older brother of Sang Zhi.

What makes the drama stand out is its storytelling style, which moves back and forth between the past and present. In high school, Wen Yi Fan (Zhang Ruo Nan) and Sang Yan (Bai Jing Ting) had feelings for each other, but painful experiences in Yi Fan’s life forced her to push him away, leaving behind unspoken words and lingering emotions. Years later, fate reunites them. Yi Fan, now a reporter, and Sang Yan, a bar owner, initially act as if they do not know each other. However, when circumstances unexpectedly bring them to live under the same roof, old feelings resurface, forcing them to confront their past and the emotions they never fully let go of.



“The First Frost” is a slow-burn romance, relying on quiet moments, meaningful glances, and subtle gestures rather than dramatic confessions. Beyond the love story, the series explores heavier themes including grief, trauma, and the lasting effects of emotional wounds. The supporting cast enriches the narrative further, with Edward Chen and Zhang Miao Yi respectively playing loyal friends Su Hao An and Zhong Si Qiao, and Liu Chu Tian’s Sang Zhi and Wu Yu Heng’s Duan Jiaxu providing connections to the “Hidden Love” world. The series has resonated strongly with audiences, making it one of 2025’s standout romantic modern C-dramas.



Inspired by “The First Frost,” here are five Chinese dramas that explore first love and second chances, showing the timeless appeal of reconnecting with someone who once held your heart.

Adapted from Gu Man’s widely loved web novel, the story revolves around two high school classmates whose paths drifted apart after graduation, only to collide again years later in the most unexpected way: through a popular mobile game. At the center of the narrative is Qiao Jing Jing (Dilraba Dilmurat), a celebrated actress whose polished public persona conceals the pressures and scrutiny of her career. When a viral clip reveals her struggling gameplay in the beloved game “Honor of Kings,” she suddenly faces professional setbacks that threaten her endorsements and public image. In search of guidance, she turns to someone she once knew intimately, Yu Tu (Yang Yang), her first love from high school. Back then, Jing Jing had confessed her feelings to Yu Tu, only to be met with rejection. Years later, Yu Tu has grown into a dedicated aerospace engineer, balancing his passion for work with heavy responsibilities. He is far removed from the boy she once adored.



Their reunion begins with a bit of hesitation and awkwardness: Jing Jing seeks coaching to improve her gaming skills, and Yu Tu agrees, albeit reluctantly. But as late-night practice sessions turn into deeper conversations, their connection gradually rekindles. Jing Jing reveals herself as more than a glamorous public figure, offering Yu Tu a side of her he had never truly seen. At the same time, Yu Tu’s vulnerabilities emerge, and Jing Jing becomes a steady source of support, helping him navigate personal and professional challenges.



The romance unfolds as a slow burn, emphasising understanding, shared growth, and quiet intimacy rather than flashy gestures or impulsive declarations. Every small moment, a reassuring word, a lingering look, or a thoughtful gesture, adds emotional depth to their relationship. Yang Yang and Dilraba Dilmurat deliver captivating performances, capturing the charm, tension, and subtle emotional shifts that make their characters’ journey so compelling. They also established themselves as one of the most popular on-screen pairings in the C-drama world. At its core, the series is less about grand romantic gestures and more about finding someone who sees your true self and believes in you, even when you doubt yourself.

“Lighter & Princess”



Adapted from Twentine’s novel “The Lighter and the Princess’s Gown,” the story revolves around Zhu Yun (Zhang Jing Yi), the quintessential “good girl”: disciplined, thoughtful, and careful to follow every rule. Her world begins to shift when she starts college, encountering Li Xun (Chen Fei Yu), a brilliant computer science prodigy known as much for his arrogance as for his genius. From their very first meeting, the sparks between them aren’t romantic but the clashes of personality. Zhu Yun’s orderly, rule-abiding nature directly collides with Li Xun’s rebellious, unpredictable temperament.

Fate, however, pairs them together for a critical programming project, and beneath Li Xun’s cold, aloof exterior, Zhu Yun glimpses a lonely, vulnerable young man yearning for understanding. At the same time, Li Xun becomes a mirror for Zhu Yun’s own courage, pushing her to step out of her comfort zone and embrace defiance. Their connection grows intense; they learn, stumble, and evolve together— but just as their bond seems unbreakable, tragedy strikes. A betrayal by someone Li Xun once trusted shatters everything. Sentenced to prison, Li Xun is left hardened and embittered, while Zhu Yun is forced to step back, torn between grief and her family’s influence.

Years later, destiny reunites them. Zhu Yun has grown into a confident, capable woman, while Li Xun emerges from prison changed, scarred, cautious, and driven by a desire for retribution against those who wronged him. The boy she once knew is now a man tempered by pain, his brilliance shadowed by bitterness. Yet Zhu Yun refuses to let their love fade into memory. She re-enters his life with determination, guiding him through the emotional and psychological scars of his past, reminding him of the person he once was, and showing him the possibility of who he can still become. The second half of the series delves into reunion, healing, and the complexities of love tested by time and suffering.



With its compelling leads and scorching chemistry for the books, “Lighter & Princess” captures the passion, heartache, and resilience inherent in first loves and has one of the most intriguing storylines. The drama illustrates a story of redemption, perseverance, and the bittersweet beauty of a love that refuses to die, even when life seems determined to keep them apart.

“Road Home”



Adapted from Mo Bao Fei Bao’s novel “The Road Home,” this drama tells the heartfelt story of Gui Xiao (Tan Song Yun) and Lu Chen (Jing Bo Ran), whose first love took root during their high school years. But life had other plans. Lu Chen chose the demanding path of a special police officer, which meant leaving his hometown for years of intense training and high-stakes duty. At the same time, Gui Xiao’s family circumstances shifted, steering her toward a career in finance. Slowly, the pressures of adulthood and the miles between them chipped away at the bond they once believed could withstand anything.

Years later, fate reunites them in a quiet border town. Gui Xiao turns to Lu Chen for help, but their interactions carry the weight of years apart. Lu Chen, now a disciplined and battle-hardened officer, bears the marks of his demanding career, while Gui Xiao, outwardly poised and successful, has learned to shield her heart. The drama skillfully interweaves present-day encounters with flashbacks, gradually revealing the circumstances that drove them apart while highlighting the enduring power of their bond. Through quiet acts of care, shared vulnerability, and moments of mutual understanding, Gui Xiao and Lu Chen gradually confront the lingering emotions that never truly faded.

Beyond the romance, the series explores broader themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the demands of duty. It portrays two individuals shaped by different experiences, forced apart by time and circumstance, yet still finding ways to support each other and rediscover the depth of their connection. In the end, Gui Xiao and Lu Chen’s journey becomes more than a reunion; it is a poignant “road home,” a second chance at first love where patience, empathy, and enduring affection guide them back to one another.



Adapted from Qiao Yi’s beloved novel “I Don’t Like This World, I Only Like You,” the story centers on Zhao Qiao Yi (Wu Qian), a cheerful and spirited student whose lively personality often clashes with her middling academic performance, and Yan Mo (Zhang Yu Jian), the class’s top achiever — disciplined and brilliant. When the two are paired as deskmates in high school, an unlikely friendship begins to form. Despite their starkly different temperaments, a genuine bond develops, gradually deepening into the first stirrings of romance. The two even make a pact to study abroad together after graduation, but a sudden family tragedy forces Qiao Yi to abandon the plan, leaving them separated with years of unspoken emotions and lingering regret.



Years later, fate intervenes in the form of a high school reunion, bringing Qiao Yi and Yan Mo face-to-face once again. For Qiao Yi, memories and feelings she thought she had buried resurface, sparking a determination to pursue the love she never had the chance to express. Yet the path is anything but smooth. Misunderstandings and assumptions complicate their reunion. What she doesn’t initially see is that beneath Yan Mo’s calm, measured exterior lies a steady and unwavering devotion. His love, quiet and persistent, has endured all these years, waiting patiently for the right moment to be revealed.



“Le Coup de Foudre” stands out not only for its central romance but also for how it entwines love with the rhythms of everyday life. Its non-linear storytelling seamlessly shifts between the innocence of youth and the complexities of adulthood. For many viewers, it remains one of the most heartfelt portrayals of young love, timing, and the enduring hope of a second chance.

Adapted from the web novel of the same name, the heart of the drama is the love story between Chen Xiao Xi (Shen Yue) and Jiang Chen (Hu Yi Tian). Xiao Xi, bubbly and endlessly optimistic, has an unabashed crush on her next-door neighbor. Though she struggles with her studies, her artistic passion and playful energy make her stand out. Jiang Chen, in contrast, is the school’s star student. He’s handsome, brilliant, and distant, the kind of boy everyone admires but few get close to. Much of the story revolves around Xiao Xi’s many attempts — often clumsy, sometimes hilarious — to win him over, all while he quietly protects her in ways she doesn’t always notice.



Set against the backdrop of high school life, the drama captures the everyday struggles of teenagers preparing for the daunting gaokao exams, navigating insecurities, and figuring out who they are. First love here is innocent and pure, but it’s also fragile, marked by misunderstandings, jealousy, and the inevitable challenges of growing up. The drama doesn’t shy away from separation.

Xiao Xi and Jiang Chen drift apart at one point, a turning point that forces them to mature and reflect on what they truly mean to each other. By the time they reunite as adults, their relationship feels both earned and deeper, carrying the weight of all the years and experiences that shaped them. The performances anchor the story beautifully. In the end, the series is not just about a high school romance, it’s about growing up, holding on to friendships, and realizing that sometimes love needs time, distance, and second chances to fully bloom.

