BABYMONSTER Announces Comeback With First Teaser For “WE GO UP”

Get ready for BABYMONSTER’s return!

On September 12 at midnight KST, BABYMONSTER dropped a new teaser image, officially kicking off the countdown for their comeback. Earlier, YG Entertainment confirmed that the group will be returning with a new mini album.

Titled “WE GO UP,” the album is set to be released on October 10 at 1 p.m. KST, marking their comeback in approximately three months since their previous digital single “HOT SAUCE.”

Check out the first teaser for their upcoming album below!

Are you excited for BABYMONSTER’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!