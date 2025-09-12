Watch: Lim Yoona And Lee Chae Min Share Camaraderie And Laughter In New “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Making-Of Video

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” has unveiled a new making-of video, giving fans a delight glimpse into its lively, laughter-filled filming set!

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

The newly released video starts with Yeon Ji Young presenting a meal to Lee Heon. Still upset from their tipsy kiss the night before, Ji Young brings a sharp edge to the scene. To better capture the emotional nuance, both Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min actively suggest ideas during rehearsal. The director’s detailed feedback is quickly absorbed by the actors, showing their professionalism and strong creative synergy. The lively back-and-forth reveals just how close the cast and crew are, showcasing their off-screen camaraderie.

The video also captures some of the duo’s comical yet romantic moments. In one scene, Ji Young accidentally falls on top of Lee Heon. Lim Yoona plays the moment with strong energy rather than leaning into a typical delicate portrayal—perfectly in line with her character’s bold personality. Meanwhile, Lee Chae Min looks slightly awkward lying beneath her. Despite the unexpected positioning, the scene comes together naturally and highlights the drama’s unique blend of humor and heart.

Watch the full making-of video here!

The next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” airs on September 13 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

