BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' Becomes 1st K-Pop MV Released In 2025 To Hit 200 Million Views

All of BLACKPINK’s non-animated music videos have now hit the 200 million mark on YouTube!

At around 4 a.m. KST on September 12, BLACKPINK’s music video for their latest single “JUMP” surpassed 200 million views, making it the first music video released by a K-pop artist in 2025 to achieve the feat.

“JUMP” is BLACKPINK’s 13th full-group music video to reach the milestone, following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Playing with Fire,” “Whistle,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “STAY,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls,” “Pink Venom,” and “Shut Down.”

With the exception of their animated music videos “Ready For Love” and “THE GIRLS,” every single one of BLACKPINK’s group music videos has now surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK originally released the music video for “JUMP” on July 11 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over two months to reach 200 million views.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “JUMP” again below: