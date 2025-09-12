Kang Ha Neul And Cha Eun Woo's 'First Ride' Announces Premiere Date With New Poster

The star-studded film “First Ride” (literal title) has set its premiere date!

On September 12, film distributor Showbox announced that the upcoming movie “First Ride” would hit theaters on October 29.

“First Ride” is a chaotic comedy about longtime friends of 24 years who embark on their first trip abroad together. Kang Ha Neul will star as the obsessive Tae Jeong, who goes all in when he gets hooked on something—to the point where he even managed to get top marks on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

Kim Young Kwang will play the cheerful Do Jin, who is like an unstoppable bulldozer, while Cha Eun Woo will play the handsome Yeon Min, who dreams of becoming a world-famous DJ. Kang Young Seok will play the quirky Geum Bok, who hates studying so much that he’s even trained himself to sleep with his eyes open, and Han Sun Hwa will play the aggressive Ok Shim, who dreamed of going to Seoul National University while only having eyes for Tae Jeong.

The newly released poster offers a glimpse of the fun chemistry between its five leads, with the caption reading, “The five guys who are more fun when they’re together are taking off!”

While you wait for “First Ride” to premiere on October 29, watch Kang Ha Neul in “YADANG: The Snitch” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Cha Eun Woo’s variety show “Rented in Finland” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)