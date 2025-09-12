'Queen Mantis' To Reveal Truth Behind Go Hyun Jung's First Murder

Viewers will finally learn the secret story of Go Hyun Jung’s first murder on the next episode of “Queen Mantis”!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” SBS’s “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

On the first two episodes of “Queen Mantis,” Jung Yi Shin proved to be a divisive figure: to most of the world, including her own son Cha Soo Yeol, she is a ruthless serial killer and the epitome of evil. However, others view her as someone to be revered, including the deranged Seo Gu Wan (Lee Tae Gu), who worshipped her blindly. A key question also emerged: what was Jung Yi Shin’s motive for committing her murders?

Viewers may get some answers in the upcoming third episode of the drama, which will flash back to Jung Yi Shin’s first murder from over two decades ago. Newly released stills from the episode capture Jung Yi Shin standing outside her house late at night and frantically looking around.

In the next photo, Jung Yi Shin’s white dress is spattered with bright red blood, which also drips from the well that she is leaning against. A final photo shows her laughing maniacally while covered in blood, as if consumed by madness.

The “Queen Mantis” production team teased, “In Episode 3, which airs today (September 12), the truth behind the first murder committed by ‘Mantis’ Jung Yi Shin—an object of hatred for some and an object of worship for others—will be revealed. It’s a challenging scene that required pouring all of one’s emotions and energy out all at once while completely covered in blood, but Go Hyun Jung delivered an incredible performance that had everyone in awe. Please look forward to it.”

To find out why Jung Yi Shin committed her first murder and became “The Mantis,” catch the third episode of “Queen Mantis” on September 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

