Lee Chae Yeon Parts Ways With WM Entertainment

Lee Chae Yeon is parting ways with WM Entertainment.

On September 12, WM Entertainment announced, “After lengthy discussions with Lee Chae Yeon, we have agreed to terminate her exclusive contract.”

However, the agency added, “We will continue to support her work for the time being so that she can carry out her planned schedule without any issues.”

WM Entertainment’s full announcement is as follows:

Hello.

This is WM Entertainment. After lengthy discussions with Lee Chae Yeon, we have agreed to terminate her exclusive contract. Also, we will continue to support her work for the time being so that she can carry out her planned schedule without any issues. We would like to sincerely thank Lee Chae Yeon, who has been with us for a long time while growing as a member of IZ*ONE and as a solo artist, and we will continue to root for Lee Chae Yeon in the future as she makes a new start. We would also like to thank the fans who have given Lee Chae Yeon their consistent affection and attention up until now, and we ask that you continue to give her future endeavors your unchanging love and interest as well. Thank you.

Lee Chae Yeon, who first debuted as a member of the “Produce 48” project group IZ*ONE in 2018, made her debut as a solo artist in 2022.

