BTS's RM Donates To Meaningful Cause For His Birthday

BTS’s RM is celebrating his birthday by making two generous donations!

On September 12, it was reported that RM had donated 100 million won (approximately $72,000) each to Seoul Asan Medical Center and Korea University Medical Center for a total of 200 million won (approximately $144,000).

RM remarked, “I decided to donate because I wanted to participate in a meaningful cause for my birthday. I hope that [this donation] will be of even the slightest help to patients who need treatment but are struggling financially.”

Seoul Asan Medical Center plans to use RM’s donation to help cover treatment and surgery costs for financially vulnerable or disadvantaged patients, while Korea University Medical Center will use his donation to improve its clinical environment and expand its range of medical services.

Happy Birthday, RM!

