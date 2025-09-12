Choi Woo Shik Is Baffled By Jung So Min's Unusual Marriage Proposal In 'Would You Marry Me'

Jung So Min will catch Choi Woo Shik off guard with her unexpected proposal in SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me”!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

In the drama, Yoo Mary wins first place in a newlywed home lottery after breaking off her engagement with her cheating fiancé Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June). Desperate not to miss out on her chance to win the home of her dreams, Yoo Mary asks a different Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), who happens to have the same name as her ex-fiancé, to “be my husband.”

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the moment when Yoo Mary suddenly ambushes Kim Woo Joo with a marriage proposal. Woo Joo wears an indifferent expression as he looks at Mary, who gazes back with tearful eyes as she anxiously waits for an answer to her proposal. However, despite the “Puss in Boots”-esque look that Mary is sending his way, Woo Joo seems unimpressed, responding to her out-of-the-blue proposal with bewildered silence.

Notably, this is only the second time that Woo Joo and Mary have ever met, making her sudden proposition even more absurd.

To find out how Woo Joo responds to Mary’s abrupt proposal, tune in to the premiere of “Would You Marry Me” on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Woo Shik’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)