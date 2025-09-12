Lee Junho Rests His Chin On Kim Min Ha During Their First Encounter In New Drama 'Typhoon Family'

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled heart-fluttering new stills!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

On September 12, the production team of “Typhoon Family” released a scene from 1997 showing Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon’s (Kim Min Ha) very first encounter.

Tae Poong, dozing off with a bouquet of cosmos flowers in his arms, suddenly nods forward and rests his face on Mi Seon’s shoulder as she stands in front of him.

Mi Seon’s startled facial expression at the unexpected contact, coupled with the palpable distance between two people who don’t yet know each other, creates an intriguingly tense mood.

This moment marks an unforgettable first impression before they meet again at Typhoon Company as a rookie company president and an accounting clerk. Curiosity and anticipation spike over how a brief coincidence grows into a connection that leads them to Typhoon Company and what kind of story of survival and growth they will write amid the era’s fierce typhoon.

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love”:

Watch Now

Source (1)