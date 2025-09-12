Song Joong Ki Flusters Chun Woo Hee With His Bold Moves In 'My Youth'

Get ready for a change in Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee’s dynamic on the next episodes of JTBC’s “My Youth”!

“My Youth” is a new romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the upcoming episodes of “My Youth,” Sunwoo Hae starts to act noticeably differently towards Sung Je Yeon. When he reaches out and gently tucks her hair behind her ear, Sung Je Yeon freezes in place with a gaze that hints at her conflicting emotions.

Later, while teaching Sung Je Yeon how to hold a homi (Korean hand plow) properly, Sunwoo Hae smoothly holds her hand in his own, leaving her flustered by the sudden physical contact. But in contrast to Sung Je Yeon’s awkward reaction, Sunwoo Hae looks completely relaxed as he naturally draws closer to her.

A final set of stills shows Sung Je Yeon smiling warmly at Sunwoo Hae without looking away, piquing curiosity as to whether his advances have successfully melted her heart.

The “My Youth” production team teased, “Episodes 3 and 4, which air today (September 12), will feature Sunwoo Hae’s bold pursuit and the changes in Sung Je Yeon, who begins to be swayed by his pursuit. You can safely look forward to the heart-fluttering changes in their relationship, as well as finding out what choices will be made by Sunwoo Hae, who has made up his mind not to postpone his feelings any longer.”

The third and fourth episodes of “My Youth” will air consecutively on September 12 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

